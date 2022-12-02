Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,950 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $357.39. 17,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,211. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.01. The stock has a market cap of $343.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

