Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

NYSE DE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $441.39. 8,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.04 and its 200 day moving average is $356.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

