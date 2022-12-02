Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.73. 4,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,825. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.74.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

