Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 41,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,933. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.