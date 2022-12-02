Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 221,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.36. 171,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

