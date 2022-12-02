Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ryan Specialty (RYAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) recently:

11/16/2022 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $48.00.

11/16/2022 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $49.00.

11/11/2022 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00.

10/3/2022 – Ryan Specialty was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 0.54. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 182,400 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,508,548.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

