WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of WEC Energy Group worth $125,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

