WAXE (WAXE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $59.57 or 0.00351625 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $321,046.75 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

