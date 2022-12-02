Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 242,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WDH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 206,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,794. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. On average, analysts predict that Waterdrop will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

