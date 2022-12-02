Wanchain (WAN) Trading 30.2% Higher This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00076804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

