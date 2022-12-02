Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $36.41 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.41 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00076192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

