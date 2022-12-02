Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $37.74 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.74 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00079078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

