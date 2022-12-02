Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.56. 47,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40. The stock has a market cap of $414.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

