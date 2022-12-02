VVS Finance (VVS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $108.76 million and approximately $626,095.11 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,567,625,351,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,256,035,781,705 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

