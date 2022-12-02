VVS Finance (VVS) Price Hits $0.0000

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $108.82 million and approximately $403,680.00 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,586,062,627,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,273,665,707,814 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

