Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.21 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.33 million and $10.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00018879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,018.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00040873 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00245665 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.20437686 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,237,350.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

