VRES Tops One Day Volume of $4,013.03 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $4,013.03 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,923.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00243688 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003727 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.98983291 USD and is down -20.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $818.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.