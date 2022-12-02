Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,764,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 3,867,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47,642.0 days.
Viva Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Viva Biotech stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Viva Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.78.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
