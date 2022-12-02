Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,764,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 3,867,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47,642.0 days.

Shares of Viva Biotech stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Viva Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; and antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure determination of protein, and SPR technology.

