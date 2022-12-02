Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.9% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.54 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.58. The stock has a market cap of $402.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

