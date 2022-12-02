Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.73. 141,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 164,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $561,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $478,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

