Virtu Financial LLC Takes $634,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.