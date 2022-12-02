Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.50 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
