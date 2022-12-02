Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of MaxCyte worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxCyte by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 229,373 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 657,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,557 in the last three months. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxCyte Stock Up 3.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

