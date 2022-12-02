Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Price Performance

MOON stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.