Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 33,154 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $274.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.