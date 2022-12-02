Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 309.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 89.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.87 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

