Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

