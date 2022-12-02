Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,054.0 days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYBBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 175 ($2.09) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

