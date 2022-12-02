Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.08

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 259760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

