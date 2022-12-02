Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Paul S. Walsh Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 12,500 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.60 per share, with a total value of 45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately 174,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of VWE stock opened at 3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.85 and its 200 day moving average is 5.66. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.13 and a 12 month high of 12.38.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 5.08.
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
