VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

