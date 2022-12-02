Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $43.76. 4,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,278. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

