Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $43.76. 4,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,278. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
