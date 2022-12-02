Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 11,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,278. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

