Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

