Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 501,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Viad Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VVI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

About Viad

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Viad by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

