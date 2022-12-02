Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 501,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of VVI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
