Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) PT Raised to GBX 345 at Barclays

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 345 ($4.13) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.08) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Vesuvius has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

