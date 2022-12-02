Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.01. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 7,573 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

