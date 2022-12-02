Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,415,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after buying an additional 215,402 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.4% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 277,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

