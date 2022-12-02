Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Purchases $64,280.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Veritex by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

