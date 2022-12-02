Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.42 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.42 million and $689,164.27 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00078748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025205 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,383,701,036 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.