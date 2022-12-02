Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.94 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $191.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

