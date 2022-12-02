Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group to $195.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.17.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $191.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.72. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 74.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

