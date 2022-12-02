Vazirani Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 4.0% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,284,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,966. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

