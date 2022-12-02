Vazirani Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,000 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Zendesk comprises approximately 6.2% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Zendesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 221,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,775. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

