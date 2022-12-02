Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.21. Approximately 597,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 566,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.706 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund
