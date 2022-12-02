Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.21. Approximately 597,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 566,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.706 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 208.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,988 shares during the period.

