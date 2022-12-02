Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,678,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,534. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $206.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

