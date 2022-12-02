Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,593,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $187,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

