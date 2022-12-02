VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Shares Up 0.8%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.