VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Shares Up 0.8%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.56.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.
