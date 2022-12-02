VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40. 44,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 12,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.
VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.
