VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40. 44,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 12,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.