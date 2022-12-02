Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $59.16

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.16, but opened at $61.90. Value Line shares last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Value Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

